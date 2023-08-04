News you can trust since 1931
Look inside stunning Grade II listed barn conversion on the market in Northamptonshire

The home combines period features and period features
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 4th Aug 2023, 10:24 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 10:24 BST

A stunning Northamptonshire Grade II listed barn conversion has been added to the market.

The Old Dairy in Knuston Road, between Irchester and Rushden, has four bedrooms, with en suites in the main house, plus two further self-contained annexes. The home has an open plan kitchen and reception room with exposed beams. There is also a floating oak and steel staircase.

Outside, there is a triple garage, with an office above, a huge driveway and a south facing walled patio garden.

Agents say: “A stunning and substantial four bedroom, Grade II listed, barn conversion with two separate annexes plus a further studio/home office above the triple garage.

"The Old Dairy, is a beautiful grade II listed, period, barn conversion that combines both contemporary and period features including some stunning exposed beams and roof trusses.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.5 million.

Take a look around this stunning Northamptonshire barn conversion in the market with the pictures below.

(Listed by Fine & Country, marketed by Rightmove).

Irchester dream home

Photo: Fine & Country

Irchester dream home

Photo: Fine & Country

Irchester dream home

Photo: Fine & Country

Irchester dream home

Photo: Fine & Country

