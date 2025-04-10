Look inside stunning eight bedroom £3.3 million family home in Northamptonshire village

The home in Golf Lane, Church Brampton has six bathrooms, a games room, a central gas coal effect fireplace and a “magnificent” carved oak staircase.

Outside, there are huge landscaped gardens, an all weather tennis court and a massive driveway.

Agents say: “The property was constructed around 20 years ago to the current owners individual and exacting specification and provides generously proportioned accommodation with an abundance of exceptional features including bespoke internal joinery and fitted furniture, travertine and oak flooring to a majority of rooms and a beautifully landscaped, private garden with an all weather tennis court.

"The interior has been arranged to suit varying family needs and the quality of the accommodation is immediately evident upon visiting."

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £3.295 million.

Take a look around this stunning family home in a Northamptonshire village with the pictures below.

Listed by Jackson-Stops, marketed by Rightmove.

