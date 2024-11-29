Look inside stunning contemporary Northamptonshire home with countryside views

The detached, four bedroom house in Loddington, near Kettering, has been remodelled and extended, recently.

The home has open plan living, four bathrooms and the master suite has a dressing room.

Outside, there are landscaped gardens and countryside views.

Agents say: “Rydal Mead is a superb family home offering spacious and versatile living accommodation arranged over two floors with countryside views to the rear.

"Under the watchful eye of the current owners the property has been renovated, extended and re-modelled to create a stunning contemporary family home offering an effective mix of both contemporary and traditional living spaces.”

All of this could be yours for £895,000.

Take a look inside this stunning, contemporary Northamptonshire home with the pictures below.

(Listed by Jackson-Stops, marketed by Rightmove).

