Look inside stunning contemporary Northampton home with its own hot tub

The property has been newly refurbished and extended
Carly Odell
Published 21st Jul 2023, 10:02 BST

A sunning contemporary home in a sought-after Northampton location has been added to the market.

The six bedroom detached home in Collingtree, opposite the golf course, has been recently refurbished and extended.

Inside, the home has a bespoke staircase and a master suite with en suite, dressing room and balcony, as well as open plan living, with a bar downstairs.

Outside, the property has landscaped gardens, a huge sun terrace and a built in hot tub.

Agents say: “A simply stunning, detached, 6 bedroom contemporary designed house that has to be viewed to be believed!”

All of this could be yours for an offer over £1.7 million.

Take a look around this modern Northampton home with the pictures below.

(Listed by Fine & Country, marketed by Rightmove).

