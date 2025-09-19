Look inside stunning, contemporary barn conversion home in Northamptonshire on the market for £900,000

The four bedroom home just outside Welford, has two bathrooms and spacious living accommodation.

The home has a modern, open plan design and and an abundance of natural light. It is also surrounded by countryside.

Agents say: “Oscar James are proud to showcase this stunning high specification barn conversion just outside the popular village of Welford and surrounded by beautiful Northamptonshire countryside. The property has been created to the highest of standards with attention to detail and not only in design but also in the quality of the finish and efficiency.

"The spacious accommodation spans over two floors and benefits from a modern open plan design to many areas along with the benefit to having flexibility of use to many of the rooms.”

All of this could be yours for £900,000.

Take a look around this high specification barn conversion in Northamptonshire with the pictures below.

(Listed by Oscar James, marketed by Rightmove).

