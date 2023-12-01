Look inside stunning barn conversion in Northamptonshire on the market for £1.4 million

The accommodation is described as “well-appointed and spacious”

A stunning barn conversion in Northamptonshire has been added to the market for £1.4 million.

The five bedroom home in Whilton has three bathrooms, an open plan kitchen, dining and living room, a reception hall, a home office and a laundry room.

The master suite also has an en suite and dressing room and the property set on around half an acre of land.

Agents say: “Home Farm Stable is a superb stable conversion located in a rural elevated position in this very desirable village of Whilton.”

The accommodation is also described as “well-appointed and spacious”.

All of this could be yours for £1.395 million.

Take a look around this stunning Northamptonshire barn conversion with the pictures below.

(Listed by Aston Estates, marketed by Rightmove).

