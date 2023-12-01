Look inside stunning barn conversion in Northamptonshire on the market for £1.4 million
A stunning barn conversion in Northamptonshire has been added to the market for £1.4 million.
The five bedroom home in Whilton has three bathrooms, an open plan kitchen, dining and living room, a reception hall, a home office and a laundry room.
The master suite also has an en suite and dressing room and the property set on around half an acre of land.
Agents say: “Home Farm Stable is a superb stable conversion located in a rural elevated position in this very desirable village of Whilton.”
The accommodation is also described as “well-appointed and spacious”.
All of this could be yours for £1.395 million.
Take a look around this stunning Northamptonshire barn conversion with the pictures below.
(Listed by Aston Estates, marketed by Rightmove).