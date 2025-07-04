Look inside stone-built £2.25 million home in Northamptonshire village complete with huge games room

The five bedroom property in Tiffield, near Towcester, has four bathrooms, four reception rooms, a kitchen/breakfast room with an aga and a huge games room.

Outside, the property is set on 2.1 acres of land with gardens surrounding the house and a separate paddock.

Agents say: “Brook House is a substantial and beautifully presented detached stone-built house in excess of 5600sqft. The house is located in a private and secluded position in the centre of this sought after village and set in its own grounds of approximately 2.1 acres which includes a separate paddock and small woodland area.

"There is certainly no shortage of family entertaining space in this stunning, light filled home.”

All of this could be yours for offers over £2.25 million.

Take a look at this stone-built home in a Northamptonshire village with the pictures below.

