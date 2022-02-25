A stone built cottage in a Northamptonshire village with open fire places and beamed ceilings is on the market for under £1 million.

The cottage in Hartwell Road, Ashton has five double bedrooms and three bathrooms.

It is thought the home, which used to be separate cottages, dates back to the 1600s and still has original features around the house, including exposed stone work.

The ground floor has four reception rooms and a study, as well as a bespoke oak staircase.

Upstairs, the master bedroom has an en-suite and a dressing room. Three of the other bedrooms overlook the private gardens.

Outside, there is a detached double garage, gated off-street parking and a quarter of an acre of private gardens.

All of this could be yours for £850,000.

Take a look inside the stone built Northamptonshire cottage with the pictures below.

(Listed by Fine & Country and marketed by Rightmove).

