Look inside refurbished former vicarage in Northamptonshire village on the market for under £1.4 million

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 13th Dec 2024, 09:31 BST
A former Northamptonshire village vicarage, which has been refurbished by its current owners, has been added to the market for under £1.4 million.

The five bedroom, detached home in Grendon, has four bathrooms and includes two suites.

There are three reception rooms, a conservatory and a huge kitchen and breakfast room.

The lawned gardens are “immaculately maintained” and the property sits on around 0.6 of an acre.

Agents say: “This outstanding individual detached former vicarage has been extensively refurbished by the present owners to provide five bedroomed accommodation with four bathrooms including two suites and extending to approximately 4,500 square feet.

"The high quality interior includes three reception rooms, a conservatory and a superb 25 foot long kitchen/breakfast room which is open plan to an additional snug.”

All of this could be yours for £1.395 million.

Take a look around this stunning former vicarage in a Northamptonshire village.

(Listed by Richard Greener, marketed by Rightmove).

1. Grendon dream home

All of this could be yours for £1.395 million. Photo: Richard Greener

2. Grendon dream home

All of this could be yours for £1.395 million. Photo: Richard Greener

3. Grendon dream home

All of this could be yours for £1.395 million. Photo: Richard Greener

4. Grendon dream home

All of this could be yours for £1.395 million. Photo: Richard Greener

