Look inside 'quintessential' Georgian home in Northamptonshire village

By Carly Odell

Published 26th Sep 2025, 09:52 BST
A “quintessential” Georgian home in a Northamptonshire village has been added to the market.

The six bedroom home in Creaton, has four bathrooms, three reception rooms, a study and a bespoke kitchen with a central island.

Outside, there is a courtyard with a range of former stables and a workshop, as well as a drive for at least five cars and two EV charging points.

Agents say: “Creaton House is the quintessential, stone built, Georgian country house built circa 1760 which sits proudly overlooking the village green and set in grounds of approximately 0.75 acre.

"It has a classic facade covered in wisteria and Boston creeper and an imposing Cedar of Lebanon tree.

"A much loved family home for many years by the current owners it has been thoughtfully extended at the rear and a two storey side extension, it now combines both traditional and contemporary features seamlessly.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.75 million.

Look inside this “quintessential” Georgian home in a Northamptonshire village with the pictures below.

(Listed by Fine & Country, marketed by Rightmove).

