Look inside £825,000 Northamptonshire home with unique dining room interior

The four bedroom, detached, stone-built house in Potterspury, has three bathrooms and a master bedroom with an en-suite and dressing room.

The house also has a spacious kitchen and dining room, with a unique interior feature.

Outside, the home has a double garage, driveway parking and generous landscaped gardens

Agents say: “Constructed by Francis Jackson Homes in 2013, this stunning, detached stone built property sits in prominent position within the highly regarded village of Potterspury.

"Beautifully presented throughout, the accommodation extends to approximately 2,207 sq ft, to include four bedrooms, three bathrooms, kitchen/dining room, utility and cloakroom, spacious sitting room, study and conservatory.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £825,000.

Take a look around this Northamptonshire home, with a unique interior, with the pictures below.

1 . Potterspury dream home All of this could be yours for a guide price of £825,000. Photo: Howkins & Harrison Photo Sales

2 . Potterspury dream home All of this could be yours for a guide price of £825,000. Photo: Howkins & Harrison Photo Sales

3 . Potterspury dream home All of this could be yours for a guide price of £825,000. Photo: Howkins & Harrison Photo Sales

4 . Potterspury dream home All of this could be yours for a guide price of £825,000. Photo: Howkins & Harrison Photo Sales