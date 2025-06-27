Plumpton Manor, near Towcester, has six bedrooms, four bathrooms and three reception rooms, across more than 5,000 square foot.
The home is set in 10.3 acres of land and includes a lake, outdoor swimming pool, stables, tennis court, and a barn with catering facilities, currently being used as a games room.
According to agents, it is only the second time in the property’s history that is is being sold.
Agents say: “Plumpton Manor is a fabulous family home located in a small peaceful hamlet. The current owners have renovated and refurbished this historic house including incorporating modern living detailing, whilst retaining the character and period style of the property, thus creating a very special home.”
All of this could be yours for a guide price of £3.5 million.
Take a look around this huge Grade II listed manor house in Northamptonshire with the pictures below.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.