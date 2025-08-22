Look inside £2.75 million Grade II listed house in Northamptonshire village complete with pool and gym

The seven bedroom, 17th century home in Syresham, has six bathrooms, five reception rooms a cellar an outdoor swimming pool and a gym.

Outside, the home sits on a 0.8 acre plot with two storage barns, a summer house and a five bay garage.

Agents say: “A Grade II listed 1920s 17th century style courtyard house on a 0.8 acre walled plot with formal lawned gardens, a swimming pool, a gym and an enclosed driveway with outhouses and five-bay garaging in a village location.

"Encircled by stone walls, this property resembles an early courtyard house complete with steep gables, overhanging first floor jetties, and details such as oriel windows and stone or wood mullioned widows with leaded casements.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £2.75 million.

Take a look around this Grade II listed Northamptonshire village house with the pictures below.

(Listed by Michael Graham, marketed by Rightmove).

1 . Syresham dream home All of this could be yours for a guide price of £2.75 million. Photo: Michael Graham Photo Sales

2 . Syresham dream home All of this could be yours for a guide price of £2.75 million. Photo: Michael Graham Photo Sales

3 . Syresham dream home All of this could be yours for a guide price of £2.75 million. Photo: Michael Graham Photo Sales