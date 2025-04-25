Look inside £2.25 million Northamptonshire home with vineyard and stunning countryside views

The five bedroom house in Brixworth dates from 1900 and has approximately 3,500 square foot of accommodation.

Outside, it is set in eight acres on an elevated position, which offers stunning countryside views.

Agents say: “This substantial detached house dates from the year 1900 offering five bedroomed accommodation of approximately 3,500 square feet and stands in an elevated position enjoying spectacular views over the surrounding open farm land towards Pitsford Reservoir.

"The grounds extend to approximately eight acres comprising grass paddock of just under five acres, extensive lawned gardens, a productive vineyard, amenity yard and an extensive range of outbuildings including stable block and modern storage barns over 4,000 square feet.”

All of this could be yours for £2.25 million.

Take a look around the Northamptonshire home, complete with a vineyard, with the pictures below.

(Listed by Richard Greener, marketed by Rightmove).

