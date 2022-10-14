Look inside £2 million Northampton home with 'party barn' and tennis court
The period stone house has seven bedrooms
A £2 million home with a ‘party barn’ and outdoor tennis court in a Northampton village has been added to the market.
The detached period stone house in Milton Malsor has seven bedrooms, four bathrooms and four reception rooms.
There is also a 29 foot long games room, two acres of land, which includes an all-weather tennis court, and outbuildings including a gym and a ‘party barn’.
Agents say: “This outstanding detached period stone house has a classical Queen Anne facade and offers seven bedroomed accommodation with four bathrooms including three suites, four reception rooms and kitchen/breakfast room.
"The house stands in formal walled gardens of approximately two acres.
"The property is maintained in very good order throughout.”
All of this could be yours for a guide price of £2 million.
Take a look around this Northampton home with the pictures below.
