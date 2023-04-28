Look inside £1.65 million Grade II listed Northamptonshire home with outdoor swimming pool

Agents say the property is “full of charm”

A modernised 17th century, Grade II listed home in a Northamptonshire village has been added to the market.

The Grange in Little Houghton, near Northampton, has eight bedrooms and five bathrooms. The home has been renovated, but also keeps its traditional feel and agents say it is “full of character”.

Outside, the property is set in 0.7 acres of land, has extensive, traditional outbuildings, a heated outdoor swimming pool and a “party barn”.

Agents say: “Dating from the late 17th century The Grange enjoys a prominent position on the edge of this highly desirable village and set within walled grounds that offer a high degree of privacy and protection.

"Under the watchful eye of the current owners the property has been sympathetically modernised and renovated to create a stunning family house ideally suited for modern 21st living yet still retaining its timeless charm.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.65 million.

(Listed by Jackson-Stops and marketed by Rightmove).

1 . Little Houghton dream home All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.65 million. Photo: Jackson-Stops Photo Sales

2 . Little Houghton dream home All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.65 million. Photo: Jackson-Stops Photo Sales

3 . Little Houghton dream home All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.65 million. Photo: Jackson-Stops Photo Sales

4 . Little Houghton dream home All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.65 million. Photo: Jackson-Stops Photo Sales