Look inside £1.45 million Northampton village home with wraparound gardens and meadow

The five bedroom home in Yardley Hastings is modern, has four reception rooms and an open plan kitchen, diner and family room.

The property is set on just under an acre of land and has wraparound gardens that back onto woodland and provide stunning countryside views and “rural tranquillity”.

Agents say: “A modern five bedroom detached house with 0.93 acres of wraparound garden and meadow, driveway parking and a double garage on a no through road on the edge of Yardley Hastings.

"The property is towards the end of a no through road in a rural location with a plot of 0.93 acres of garden and meadow land which is surrounded by open countryside and backs onto Forestry Commission woodland.”

All of this could be yours for £1.45 million.

Take a look around this Northampton village home with the pictures below.

(Listed by Michael Graham, marketed by Rightmove).

