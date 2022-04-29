Look inside £1.4 million Northampton home that overlooks lake at sought-after golf club

A three-storey Northampton home overlooking the lake on a sought-after golf course has been added to the market.
The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home in Spygrass Hill, East Hunsbury is set over three levels and has a large garden.
The garden and balcony overlook the water on the golf course belonging to Collingtree Golf Club.
Agents said: “The property is presented in excellent order with a tastefully decorated interior.
"The accommodation is arranged over three levels allowing ideal space for family living and entertaining.”
All of this could be yours for £1.375 million.
Take a look around the Northampton home with the pictures below.
(Listed by Carter Jonas, marketed by Rightmove).