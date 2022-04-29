Look inside £1.4 million Northampton home that overlooks lake at sought-after golf club

A three-storey Northampton home overlooking the lake on a sought-after golf course has been added to the market.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home in Spygrass Hill, East Hunsbury is set over three levels and has a large garden.

The garden and balcony overlook the water on the golf course belonging to Collingtree Golf Club.

Agents said: “The property is presented in excellent order with a tastefully decorated interior.

"The accommodation is arranged over three levels allowing ideal space for family living and entertaining.”

All of this could be yours for £1.375 million.

Take a look around the Northampton home with the pictures below.

(Listed by Carter Jonas, marketed by Rightmove).

1. Dream home overlooking Collingtree Golf Club The agent says this home is good for family living and entertaining. Photo: Carter Jonas Photo Sales

2. Dream home overlooking Collingtree Golf Club The agent says this home is good for family living and entertaining. Photo: Carter Jonas Photo Sales

3. Dream home overlooking Collingtree Golf Club The agent says this home is good for family living and entertaining. Photo: Carter Jonas Photo Sales

4. Dream home overlooking Collingtree Golf Club The agent says this home is good for family living and entertaining. Photo: Carter Jonas Photo Sales