The home in Naesby has five bedrooms, five bathrooms and a central farmhouse style kitchen, as well as four reception rooms. The home has “bright and spacious” accommodation, which extends to more than 5,200 square feet.
Outside, there is a private gravel driveway, garaging, large gardens and seating terraces and a rural outlook.
Agents say: “May Tree Lodge is an attractive property offering extensive and versatile accommodation over two floors with a large garden and rural views.”
All of this could be yours for offers in excess of £1.25 million.
Take a look around this Northamptonshire village home with stunning countryside views with the pictures below.
(Listed by Fisher German, marketed by Rightmove).
