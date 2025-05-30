The home in Naesby has five bedrooms, five bathrooms and a central farmhouse style kitchen, as well as four reception rooms. The home has “bright and spacious” accommodation, which extends to more than 5,200 square feet.

Outside, there is a private gravel driveway, garaging, large gardens and seating terraces and a rural outlook.

Agents say: “May Tree Lodge is an attractive property offering extensive and versatile accommodation over two floors with a large garden and rural views.”

All of this could be yours for offers in excess of £1.25 million.

Take a look around this Northamptonshire village home with stunning countryside views with the pictures below.

(Listed by Fisher German, marketed by Rightmove).

