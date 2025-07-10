Look inside £1.2 million Northampton home complete with 'spectacular' indoor pool

The home in Kettering Road, Northampton has five bedrooms, five bathrooms and three reception rooms.

Inside, there is a log burner and “vast” living space”. Outside, there is a gated driveway, landscaped gardens and a separate pool house, complete with an indoor swimming pool.

Agents say: “Chelton Brown are thrilled to present to the market a rare and exceptional opportunity to acquire this stunning five-bedroom detached residence, boasting a prominent position and a truly spectacular private pool house.

"Offering three spacious reception rooms, five luxurious bathrooms, and an impressive layout throughout, this remarkable property is one not to be missed.”

All of this could be yours for £1.2 million.

Take a look around this Northampton home with the pictures below.

(Listed by Chelton Brown, marketed by Rightmove).

