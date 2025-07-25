Look inside £1.175 million period home in Northamptonshire with mix of contemporary and traditional features

The five bedroom home in Upper Harlestone has three bathrooms and an open plan living and dining area.

The home is set in sweeping gardens and has an “effective mix” of period features and contemporary living spaces.

Agents say: “Englands Cottage is an exceptional family home offering well-presented, stylish and versatile living accommodation arranged over two floors set in stunning landscaped gardens and grounds in this most sought-after of conservation villages abutting the Althorp Estate.

"During their time at the property the current owners have embarked on a meticulous and sympathetic modernisation and refurbishment program creating an impressive family home offering a mix of both traditional and contemporary living spaces while retaining period features the original characterful charm of the property.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.175 million.

Take a look at this stunning Northamptonshire period home with the pictures below.

(Listed by Jackson-Stops, marketed by Rightmove).

