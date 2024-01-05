News you can trust since 1931
Look inside £1.1 million 'mature' family home in Northamptonshire complete with 'stunning' views

The current owners have extended and improved the property, according to agents
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 5th Jan 2024, 11:26 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 11:26 GMT

A £1.1 million Northamptonshire home, complete with “stunning” views has been added to the market.

The five bedroom house in Earls Barton is set on 0.64 acres of landscaped gardens.

The home has three bathrooms, spacious accommodation and a master suite complete with a dressing room and en suite.

Agents say: “Red Gables is a fine individual detached family home standing in a sought after location on a landscaped plot of 0.64 acres with stunning views to the rear.

"The current owners have lived at the property for in excess of 20 years and during that time have extended and improved the property to offer spacious accommodation extending to 2,812 sq. ft.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.1 million.

Take a look around this “mature” family home in Northamptonshire with the pictures below.

(Listed by Jackson-Stops, marketed by Rightmove).

1. Earls Barton dream home

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.1 million. Photo: Jackson-Stops

2. Earls Barton dream home

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.1 million. Photo: Jackson-Stops

3. Earls Barton dream home

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.1 million. Photo: Jackson-Stops

4. Earls Barton dream home

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.1 million. Photo: Jackson-Stops

