The home boasts panoramic views over open countryside

A stunning Northampton home, set in rolling countryside has been added to the market for £1 million.

The six-bedroom home in Stanford Road, Clay Coton has a mixture of modern and original features, set over 5,000 square feet.

There is an open plan kitchen, diner and living room and two of the bedrooms have en suites.

Agents say: “This six-bedroom detached property spread over 5,000 square feet presents a pleasant blend of timeless elegance and modern comfort. Situated on an vast 1.5 acres of landscaped grounds, this property offers a retreat from any busy lifestyle.

"While some areas of the house have not been finished, the parts that have have been thoughtfully modernised while preserving its original features.”

All of this could be yours for £1 million.

Take a look inside this stunning Northampton home with the pictures below.

(Listed by Ellis Brooke, marketed by Rightmove).

