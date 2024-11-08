West Hill Manor, near Welford, is a manor barn, which has five bedrooms all with en suites and a large kitchen/family room.

The property is set on more than 100 acres of land and there is planning permission in place to build up to 15,000 square foot of living space with two gate lodges, which have been constructed.

Agents say: “West Hill Manor offers a rare and unique opportunity to build a new manor house surrounded by 120 acres with exceptional views out over Northamptonshire countryside.

"The estate is accessed by a mile long driveway that meanders up through parcels of ancient woodland, rolling parkland and with an abundance of wildlife.

"The site for the new property sits in a privately elevated position with an outlook you would struggle to find anywhere in the country.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £4.95 million.

Take a look around this Northamptonshire home, which is one of the most expensive on the market right now.

(Listed by Knight Frank, marketed by Rightmove).

