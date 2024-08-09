Look inside one of the most expensive properties on the market in Northamptonshire right now

The nine bedroom home in Brigstock, near Kettering, has six bathrooms and has more than 9,500 square feet of living accommodation.

The property is set in four acres of land with landscaped gardens and countryside views.

Agents say: “A handsome and historic Manor House on the edge of a pretty conservation village, within four acres of fabulous gardens, offering exceptional accommodation and impressive period features.”

All of this could be yours for an offer in excess of £3 million.

Take a look around one of the most expensive Northamptonshire properties for sale right now, with the pictures below.

(Listed by Savills, marketed by Rightmove).

1 . Brigstock dream home Photo: Savills Photo Sales

2 . Brigstock dream home Photo: Savills Photo Sales

3 . Brigstock dream home Photo: Savills Photo Sales

4 . Brigstock dream home Photo: Savills Photo Sales