Look inside one of the most expensive properties on the market in Northamptonshire right now

Catalina Constantin
By Catalina Constantin
Published 10th Jul 2024, 13:34 BST
A “lovely family house” in Aston Le Walls has been added to the market.

The six-bedroom home in a Northamptonshire village is said to have been built in the 18th century.

The property is set in two acres of land and includes a tennis court, an outdoor heated swimming pool with a pool garden, several outbuildings, and partly walled gardens.

With a “wealth of period features,” the three-storey, detached property also features a study room, a cellar, a greenhouse, and four bathrooms.

Agents say: “The gardens are a key component of this lovely family house and these have been attractively landscaped in keeping with the history of the house.

“Beyond the main garden there is a wooded area leading to the hard tennis court, which is in need of repair.”

The stunning Georgian house is on the market for offers over £2,750,000.

Take a look inside this home in Main Street with the pictures below.

(Listed by Savills, Banbury, marketed by Rightmove.)

