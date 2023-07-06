Look inside one of the most expensive properties on the market in Northamptonshire right now

The home is a Grade I listed, 16th century manor house

A six bedroom home in a quiet Northamptonshire village is one of the most expensive on the market in Northamptonshire right now.

The Grade I listed, 16th century manor house in Milton Road, Gayton, near Daventry has three bathrooms, six receptions rooms and a modern, open plan kitchen, dining, family room.

Outside, the home is set in more than four acres of land, with panoramic countryside views. It also has a two bedroom annex, a stable block and a greenhouse.

Agents say: “A Grade I listed 16th century manor house with 18th and 21st century extensions, a two bedroom annexe, stables, a quadruple garage, driveway parking and a plot of 4.42 acres with panoramic countryside views.

"The property is in a peaceful rural location in the village of Gayton which is in an elevated position with panoramic views over surrounding countryside. The rural tranquillity is combined with the convenience of being within walking distance of village amenities and only 15 minutes’ drive from Northampton.”

All of this could be yours for an offer in excess of £3 million.

Take a look around one of the most expensive homes on the market in Northamptonshire with the pictures below.

(Listed by Michael Graham, marketed by Rightmove).

