Look inside one of the most expensive properties on the market in Northamptonshire

A property in Northamptonshire has been added to the market for a guide price of £1.65 million – making it one of the most expensive right now.

The five bedroom home in Pitsford is a period stone house, dating back to the 18th century.

The house has two bathrooms, an entrance hall and traditional features, as well as two acres of mature gardens, outbuildings and “wonderful” views.

Agents say: This outstanding detached late 18th Century period stone house stands in a delightful rural setting part of a small community of dwellings surrounded by open countryside between the villages of Boughton and Pitsford north of Northampton.

"The house provides five-bedroomed accommodation with a master suite, four reception rooms, a superb Harvey Jones kitchen/breakfast room, cellars, laundry and boot room.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.65 million.

Take a look around one of the most expensive homes on the market in Northamptonshire with the pictures below.

(Listed by Richard Greener, marketed by Rightmove).

1 . Pitsford dream home All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.65 million. Photo: Richard Greener Photo Sales

2 . Pitsford dream home All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.65 million. Photo: Richard Greener Photo Sales

3 . Pitsford dream home All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.65 million. Photo: Richard Greener Photo Sales

4 . Pitsford dream home All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.65 million. Photo: Richard Greener Photo Sales