Look inside one of the most expensive properties for sale in Northamptonshire with 14 bedrooms and outdoor pool

The home is set on more than three acres of landscaped gardens
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 18th Aug 2023, 10:10 BST

A huge Grade II listed Northamptonshire home has been added to the market – and it is one of the most expensive properties for sale in the county right now.

The 14-bedroom former Rectory in Great Houghton has a whopping 10 bathrooms, nine reception rooms, a cinema room and bar and a tractor store/gym.

Outside, the property is set in more than three acres of landscaped gardens, there is a heated outdoor pool, a natural pond, a triple garage and a separate house that could be reconnected to the main house.

Agents say: “A Grade II listed 18th century former Rectory with a separate house, a self-contained coach house, a one bedroom summer/pool house, a swimming pool, extensive gated driveway parking, a triple garage and just over three acres of landscaped gardens. The property is available as a whole or as two lots.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £3.85 million.

Take a look around one of the most expensive properties for sale in Northamptonshire right now with the pictures below.

(Listed by Michael Graham, marketed by Rightmove).

1. Great Houghton dream home

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £3.85 million. Photo: Michael Graham

2. Great Houghton dream home

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £3.85 million. Photo: Michael Graham

3. Great Houghton dream home

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £3.85 million. Photo: Michael Graham

4. Great Houghton dream home

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £3.85 million. Photo: Michael Graham

