The home is set on more than three acres of landscaped gardens

A huge Grade II listed Northamptonshire home has been added to the market – and it is one of the most expensive properties for sale in the county right now.

The 14-bedroom former Rectory in Great Houghton has a whopping 10 bathrooms, nine reception rooms, a cinema room and bar and a tractor store/gym.

Outside, the property is set in more than three acres of landscaped gardens, there is a heated outdoor pool, a natural pond, a triple garage and a separate house that could be reconnected to the main house.

Agents say: “A Grade II listed 18th century former Rectory with a separate house, a self-contained coach house, a one bedroom summer/pool house, a swimming pool, extensive gated driveway parking, a triple garage and just over three acres of landscaped gardens. The property is available as a whole or as two lots.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £3.85 million.

Take a look around one of the most expensive properties for sale in Northamptonshire right now with the pictures below.

(Listed by Michael Graham, marketed by Rightmove).

1 . Great Houghton dream home All of this could be yours for a guide price of £3.85 million. Photo: Michael Graham Photo Sales

2 . Great Houghton dream home All of this could be yours for a guide price of £3.85 million. Photo: Michael Graham Photo Sales

3 . Great Houghton dream home All of this could be yours for a guide price of £3.85 million. Photo: Michael Graham Photo Sales