If you have just over £1 million to spare, this could all be yours.

Look inside one of the most expensive Northamptonshire homes on the market right now

The home has nearly half an acre of land, a gym and four bedrooms

By Carly Odell
Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 2:44 pm

A home in a Northamptonshire village is up for sale and it is one of the most expensive properties on the market right now.

Polopit Lodge, just outside Titchmarsh, is a four-bed, detached home set on around half an acre of land with stunning landscaped gardens and outbuildings.

Agents say: “Inspiring architecture and innovative contemporary design and styling have fused to create this substantial and uniquely designed detached residence.

"Occupying significant grounds with a sweeping block paved driveway, double garage, tiered foregardens which are attractively planted and a magnificent rear garden, enjoying a good degree of privacy with distant views, in all just under half an acre.

"The interior is versatile with a reception hall, kitchen/breakfast/family room, a lovely snug, vaulted ceiling living room with double height fireplace and a sitting room.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.15 million.

Take a look inside this Northamptonshire home with the pictures below.

(Listed by Henderson Connellan, marketed by Rightmove).

Titchmarsh dream home

Photo: Henderson Connellan

Titchmarsh dream home

Photo: Henderson Connellan

Titchmarsh dream home

Photo: Henderson Connellan

Titchmarsh dream home

Photo: Henderson Connellan

