Look inside one of the most expensive Northampton homes on the market right now complete with pool and sauna

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 1st Aug 2025, 11:05 BST
A stunning Northampton home has been added to the market and it is one of the most expensive for sale right now.

The five bedroom, detached home in Collingtree Park has an indoor swimming pool, complete with a shower room and sauna.

Outside, there is a separate one bedroom annex and and extensive landscaped gardens.

Agents say: “Set behind a sweeping in-and-out driveway, this impressive family home offers over 5,000 sq ft of versatile accommodation, including a triple garage, swimming pool complex, and private gardens.

"The ground floor is centred around a grand entrance hall which leads to a range of spacious reception rooms, including a formal lounge, dining room, and study.

"The heart of the home is a large kitchen/breakfast room with a separate utility and boot room.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £2.25 million.

Take a look around this Northampton home, complete with an indoor pool and sauna.

(Listed by Stonhills, marketed by Rightmove).

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £2.25 million.

1. Collingtree dream home

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £2.25 million. Photo: Stonhills

Photo Sales
All of this could be yours for a guide price of £2.25 million.

2. Collingtree dream home

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £2.25 million. Photo: Stonhills

Photo Sales
All of this could be yours for a guide price of £2.25 million.

3. Collingtree dream home

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £2.25 million. Photo: Stonhills

Photo Sales
All of this could be yours for a guide price of £2.25 million.

4. Collingtree dream home

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £2.25 million. Photo: Stonhills

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:NorthamptonRightmove
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice