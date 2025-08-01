Look inside one of the most expensive Northampton homes on the market right now complete with pool and sauna

The five bedroom, detached home in Collingtree Park has an indoor swimming pool, complete with a shower room and sauna.

Outside, there is a separate one bedroom annex and and extensive landscaped gardens.

Agents say: “Set behind a sweeping in-and-out driveway, this impressive family home offers over 5,000 sq ft of versatile accommodation, including a triple garage, swimming pool complex, and private gardens.

"The ground floor is centred around a grand entrance hall which leads to a range of spacious reception rooms, including a formal lounge, dining room, and study.

"The heart of the home is a large kitchen/breakfast room with a separate utility and boot room.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £2.25 million.

Take a look around this Northampton home, complete with an indoor pool and sauna.

(Listed by Stonhills, marketed by Rightmove).

