The three-story house in Northamptonshire has five double bedrooms, four bathrooms, three reception rooms, and an open-plan kitchen over three floors.

The modern home also features a detached eco house, a separate plant room, landscaped gardens, and a double garage.

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1,150,000.

Take a look around this modern Northamptonshire property below.

(Listed by Michael Graham, marketed by Rightmove).

