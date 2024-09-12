Look inside Northamptonshire village home complete with character features and heated swimming pool

A home with character features and a swimming pool with a retractable cover near Towcester has been added to the market.

The four bedroom house in Northamptonshire has separate family, sitting and music rooms and is set in more than 4,800 square feet of land.

Agents say: “An absolutely stunning family home, created to a bespoke design and embracing the best of period features combined with contemporary, modern design.

“The expanse of superbly appointed living space connects seamlessly with the impressive outdoor entertaining space, complete with heated pool, all encapsulating the far-reaching open views beyond.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1,600,000.

Take a look around this village home in Bakers Lane, Stoke Bruerne, with the pictures below.

“There are exquisite choices of materials and finishes throughout, befitting this truly exceptional property,” said the agents.

(Listed by Howkins and Harrison LLP, Towcester, marketed by Rightmove).

Stoke Bruerne home

Stoke Bruerne home

Stoke Bruerne home

Stoke Bruerne home

