Look inside Northamptonshire country club and hotel on the market for offers over £5 million

Kingfisher Hotel, in Deanshanger, has 29 en-suite hotel rooms and is set on a nine hole golf course, which is currently unused.
The country club also has a restaurant big enough to seat 80, a ballroom big enough to seat 150, a private dining room for 12 and conference facilities.
Also on site, there is a golf driving range, with 10 bays and a spa reception with two treatment rooms.
Agents say: “The property, which was originally built in 1985, is situated in a semi-rural location, being set within 84 acres (34 hectares) of its own landscaped gardens and grounds. Following recent refurbishment and re-configuration, the property has been operating as a 29-bedroom hotel, conference and banqueting (wedding) venue, bar, restaurant, golf and country club.”
All of this could be yours for an offer in excess of £5 million.
Take a look around this for sale Northamptonshire country club and hotel with the pictures below.
(Listed by Sanderson Weatherall, marketed by Rightmove).
