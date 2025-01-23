Look inside Northamptonshire country club and hotel on the market for offers over £5 million

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 23rd Jan 2025, 11:01 BST
A Northamptonshire country club, with an on-site hotel, has been added to the market for offers in excess of £5 million.

Kingfisher Hotel, in Deanshanger, has 29 en-suite hotel rooms and is set on a nine hole golf course, which is currently unused.

The country club also has a restaurant big enough to seat 80, a ballroom big enough to seat 150, a private dining room for 12 and conference facilities.

Also on site, there is a golf driving range, with 10 bays and a spa reception with two treatment rooms.

Agents say: “The property, which was originally built in 1985, is situated in a semi-rural location, being set within 84 acres (34 hectares) of its own landscaped gardens and grounds. Following recent refurbishment and re-configuration, the property has been operating as a 29-bedroom hotel, conference and banqueting (wedding) venue, bar, restaurant, golf and country club.”

All of this could be yours for an offer in excess of £5 million.

Take a look around this for sale Northamptonshire country club and hotel with the pictures below.

(Listed by Sanderson Weatherall, marketed by Rightmove).

Northamptonshire country club and hotel for sale

Northamptonshire country club and hotel for sale

Northamptonshire country club and hotel for sale

Northamptonshire country club and hotel for sale

