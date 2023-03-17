The property has 14 bedrooms and the possibility of buying more land

A twentieth century country house in Northamptonshire that has 13 acres of land has been added to the market for nearly £3 million.

Haselbech Hill House in Haselbech, near Naesby, has 14 bedrooms, five bathrooms and an annexe cottage.

The unlisted country manor also has more than 13 acres of gardens, paddocks and woodland, with "spectacular southern facing views" and the possibility to buy more land.

Agents say: "Haselbech Hill House, in its current form, was built in 1908 for a Mrs Middleton as a hunting lodge.

"The house, which is unlisted, was purchased by the current owners in 1973 and consists of a formal side, encompassing the principal rooms to the south, and the former staff quarters to the northern wing."

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £2.95 million.

Take a look inside the Northamptonshire country manor with the pictures below.

(Listed by Strutt & Parker and marketed by Rightmove).

