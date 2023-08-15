Look inside 'most exciting' property on the market in Northamptonshire with its own cinema
A property, which agents say is the “most exciting" in Northamptonshire, has been added to the market.
The six bedroom home in The Avenue, Overstone has five bathrooms, a sociable kitchen, dining and family area and a home cinema, and has been renovated to “ultra high finish” throughout.
The master suite has a dressing room, en suite and sliding doors to an enclosed roof terrace.
Outside, the home is set on just under an acre of land, has a south facing garden and a sweeping driveaway.
Agents say: “This simply stunning home boasts unrivalled attention to detail with an exquisite, ultra high-end finish throughout and is situated in an enviable position at the end of a quiet dead-end lane meaning there is no through traffic lending to the secluded and private feel of the property and its surroundings, yet enjoys superb commuter links close by. A true one off which simply must be viewed to be appreciated.”
All of this could be yours for £2 million.
Look inside the “most exciting” property on the market in Northamptonshire with the pictures below.
(Listed by Oscar James, marketed by Rightmove).