Look inside modern £2.1 million six bedroom home in sought after area of Northampton

The home in Collingtree Park has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a one bedroom annexe and is set in two to three acres of land, overlooking the golf course.

The living, dining and kitchen areas are open plan and the whole house offers more than 6,000 square feet of accommodation.

Agents say: “This truly stunning home has been finished to an extremely high standard, offering the perfect combination of luxury, space, and modern living, all set on an impressive plot of approx. 2/3 acres with views over Collingtree Park Golf Course.

"Electric gates, ample parking, and luxury features throughout make this an outstanding home.”

All of this could be yours for offers over £2.1 million.

Take a look around this modern home in a sought after area of Northampton with the pictures below.

(Listed by Stonhills, marketed by Rightmove).

1 . Collingtree dream home All of this could be yours for an offer over £2.1 million. Photo: Stonhills Photo Sales

2 . Collingtree dream home All of this could be yours for an offer over £2.1 million. Photo: Stonhills Photo Sales

3 . Collingtree dream home All of this could be yours for an offer over £2.1 million. Photo: Stonhills Photo Sales

4 . Collingtree dream home All of this could be yours for an offer over £2.1 million. Photo: Stonhills Photo Sales