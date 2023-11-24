Look inside 'modern masterpiece' Northamptonshire home on the market for £1 million

The views from the home are described as a “panoramic paradise”

A “modern masterpiece” home in Northamptonshire has been added to the market for offers over £1 million.

The five bedroom home in Newnham Road, Badby, near Daventry has four bathrooms, an open plan kitchen, dining and family room and 0.6 acres of private gardens.

The inside is described as an “entertainer’s dream”, the outside as a “garden oasis” and the views as a “panoramic paradise”.

Agents say: “Welcome to The Paddocks, an embodiment of contemporary elegance and luxurious living.

"Tyron Ash International Real Estate is excited to bring to market this impressive five-bedroom detached house, recently extended and meticulously refurbished, offers an unparalleled lifestyle at the edge of the coveted village of Badby.”

All of this could be yours for an offer over £1 million.

Take a look around this modern house in Northamptonshire with the pictures below.

