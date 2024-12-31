Look inside 'magnificent and imposing' home on prestigious Northampton street

The seven bedroom home in Abington Park Crescent is semi-detached, has two bathrooms and is set on 0.35 of an acre.

The property was constructed in 1922 by a local builder and retains a lot of its original character features.

Agents say: “A magnificent and imposing seven bedroom semi detached family home situated on a large elevated corner plot measuring approximately 0.35 of an acre in one of the towns most prestigious locations.

"The accommodation comprises entrance porch, reception hall, living room with inglenook fireplace, dining room, kitchen, pantry, rear lobby and utility room. To the first floor four bedrooms and a family bathroom and a further three bedrooms and shower room to the second floor.”

All of this could be yours for £888,000.

Take a look around this traditional home on a prestigious Northampton street with the pictures below.

(Listed by Richard Greener, marketed by Rightmove).

