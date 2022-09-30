News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
The home has traditional features as well as an indoor swimming pool, equestrian facilities and extensive parkland.

Look inside impressive traditional £3.6 million Northamptonshire home with swimming pool set on 113 acres

The property is for sale as a whole or split into three parts

By Carly Odell
Friday, 30th September 2022, 1:42 pm

An impressive traditional home with a swimming pool set on 113 acres in Northamptonshire is on the market for £3.6 million.

The Grange in Brockhall near Daventry has three to four bedrooms an indoor swimming pool, a range of outbuildings and equestrian facilities.

The property sits on 113 acres of parkland and is on the market as a whole or in three lots.

Agents say: “The Grange is an attractive and sought after property package comprising a spacious 3/4 bedroom house, indoor swimming pool, an extensive range of outbuildings and equestrian facilities set in an elevated position overlooking it’s own parkland.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £3.6 million.

Take a look around the Northamptonshire home with the pictures below.

(Listed by Savills, marketed by Rightmove).

1. Brockhall dream home

The home has traditional features as well as an indoor swimming pool, equestrian facilities and extensive parkland.

Photo: Savills

Photo Sales

2. Brockhall dream home

The home has traditional features as well as an indoor swimming pool, equestrian facilities and extensive parkland.

Photo: Savills

Photo Sales

3. Brockhall dream home

The home has traditional features as well as an indoor swimming pool, equestrian facilities and extensive parkland.

Photo: Savills

Photo Sales

4. Brockhall dream home

The home has traditional features as well as an indoor swimming pool, equestrian facilities and extensive parkland.

Photo: Savills

Photo Sales
NorthamptonshireDaventrySavillsRightmove
Next Page
Page 1 of 3