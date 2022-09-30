Look inside impressive traditional £3.6 million Northamptonshire home with swimming pool set on 113 acres
The property is for sale as a whole or split into three parts
An impressive traditional home with a swimming pool set on 113 acres in Northamptonshire is on the market for £3.6 million.
The Grange in Brockhall near Daventry has three to four bedrooms an indoor swimming pool, a range of outbuildings and equestrian facilities.
The property sits on 113 acres of parkland and is on the market as a whole or in three lots.
Agents say: “The Grange is an attractive and sought after property package comprising a spacious 3/4 bedroom house, indoor swimming pool, an extensive range of outbuildings and equestrian facilities set in an elevated position overlooking it’s own parkland.”
All of this could be yours for a guide price of £3.6 million.
Take a look around the Northamptonshire home with the pictures below.