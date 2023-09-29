Look inside 'imposing' and modern Northampton home in its final stages of a full renovation

The home is set on a plot of land that is around 0.6 of an acre

A huge, modern, family home in Northampton has been put on the market, while it is undergoing the final stages of a full refurbishment.

The six bedroom home in Humfrey Lane, Boughton has seven bathrooms – five of which are en-suites.

It is set over three storeys and has five reception rooms, as well as ample accommodation.

Agents say: “This imposing property spans across three storeys sitting at approximately 5000 square feet and is situated in the sought after village of Boughton.

"The impressive size offers fabulous accommodation throughout and some of the main features include five reception rooms, six double bedrooms and five en-suites.”

All of this could be yours for £1.85 million.

Take a look around this almost fully renovated, huge Northampton home with the pictures below.

(Listed by Oscar James, marketed by Rightmove).

1 . Boughton dream home All of this could be yours for £1.85 million. Photo: Oscar James Photo Sales

2 . Boughton dream home All of this could be yours for £1.85 million. Photo: Oscar James Photo Sales

3 . Boughton dream home All of this could be yours for £1.85 million. Photo: Oscar James Photo Sales

4 . Boughton dream home All of this could be yours for £1.85 million. Photo: Oscar James Photo Sales