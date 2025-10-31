Northampton Chronicle & Echo Morning Update Friday 31 October, 2025

Look inside 'idyllic' Northamptonshire home on the River Nene and surrounded by countryside

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 31st Oct 2025, 13:34 GMT
An “idyllic” Northamptonshire home on the River Nene and surrounded by countryside has been added to the market.

The five bedroom home in Hardwater Road, Great Doddington, has five bathrooms, three reception rooms and an open plan kitchen, dining and family room.

The master bedroom has an en-suite, dressing room and balcony.

Outside, the property sits on just under an acre of land and has a river frontage. There is also a courtyard with a range of derelict stone buildings.

Agents say: “Berachah is a stunning detached property located in the most idyllic location on the banks of the River Nene in Great Doddington where narrow boats chug past your front garden. The house, which has recently been completely modernised and extended to a luxurious standard, is tucked away down a long driveway leading to the Mill and is accessed over a bridge and lock into private gardens.”

All of this could be yours for offers over £1.6 million.

Take a look around this “idyllic" Northamptonshire home with the pictures below.

(Listed by Fine & Country, marketed by Rightmove).

1. Great Doddington dream home

All of this could be yours for offers over £1.6 million. Photo: Fine & Country

2. Great Doddington dream home

All of this could be yours for offers over £1.6 million. Photo: Fine & Country

3. Great Doddington dream home

All of this could be yours for offers over £1.6 million. Photo: Fine & Country

4. Great Doddington dream home

All of this could be yours for offers over £1.6 million. Photo: Fine & Country

