Look inside 'iconic' Edwardian home in Northampton with 'classic' features and a huge pond

Agents describe the house as “handsome” and “iconic”

An “iconic” Edwardian home in Northampton with “classic” features and a huge pond has been added to the market.

Pond House, in Duston, has eight bedrooms and three bathrooms, and has many traditional features such as an original fireplace, tall ceilings, an oak staircase and more.

Outside, the property is set on 0.84 of an acre, has ample parking and landscaped gardens.

Agents say: “This captivating property spans a generous 4,534 square feet across three levels, making it an ideal family abode. The classic features of the era have been thoughtfully preserved, including original fireplaces, an oak staircase, and oak flooring.

"As you pass through the electric gates, you will find yourself in a tranquil oasis within a vibrant community.”

All of this could be yours for £1.25 million.

Take a look inside the “iconic” Edwardian home in Northampton with the pictures below.

(Listed by Jackson-Stops, marketed by Rightmove).

