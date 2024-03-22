Look inside huge Northamptonshire farmhouse with converted barns and an outdoor swimming pool

A huge Northamptonshire farmhouse with converted barns and an outdoor swimming pool has been added to the market.

The house in Norton, near Daventry, has four bedrooms, three reception rooms and two bathrooms in the main farmhouse, however has a further 10 bedrooms or letting rooms in separate annexes.

The property is set on more than 16 acres of land and the inside offers accommodation spanning 7,400 square feet.

Agents say: “A unique opportunity to acquire this substantial property with flexible accommodation extending to around 7,400 square feet, together with outbuildings garaging and stores, all of which is set in circa 16.5 acres of land.

"The property comprises of a stone-built farmhouse dating from the 18th century with remaining accommodation having been created from conversion of 19th century attached barns and outbuilding.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.75 million.

Take a look around this huge Northamptonshire farmhouse in Northamptonshire with the pictures below.

1 . Norton dream home All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.75 million. Photo: Howkins & Harrison Photo Sales

2 . Norton dream home All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.75 million. Photo: Howkins & Harrison Photo Sales

3 . Norton dream home All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.75 million. Photo: Howkins & Harrison Photo Sales

4 . Norton dream home All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.75 million. Photo: Howkins & Harrison Photo Sales