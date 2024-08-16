Look inside huge new build stone house in Northampton on the market for £1.1 million

The property in Mill Lane, Kingsthorpe village has six bedrooms and four bathrooms, and is modern throughout.

Outside, there is a large patio for entertaining and ample lawn space, as well as a double garage with a studio above.

Agents say: “Yew Tree House is a handsome newly constructed family residence, nestled within a prestigious development of similar homes close to the heart of Kingsthorpe village. Crafted from stone and with a slate roof, this property exemplifies an exceptional standard of construction, awaiting its first discerning occupants.

"Notably, the property boasts generously sized gardens, meticulously landscaped by the developers, offering a westerly sun orientation.”

All of this could be yours for £1,095,000.

Take a look around this new build stone house in Northampton with the pictures below.

(Listed by Jackson-Stops marketed by Rightmove).

1 . Kingsthorpe village dream home All of this could be yours for £1,095,000. Photo: Jackson-Stops Photo Sales

2 . Kingsthorpe village dream home All of this could be yours for £1,095,000. Photo: Jackson-Stops Photo Sales

3 . Kingsthorpe village dream home All of this could be yours for £1,095,000. Photo: Jackson-Stops Photo Sales

4 . Kingsthorpe village dream home All of this could be yours for £1,095,000. Photo: Jackson-Stops Photo Sales