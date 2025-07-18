Look inside huge Grade II listed former rectory in Northampton with equestrian facilities and tennis court

The nine bedroom property in Courteenhall has four bathrooms and six reception rooms.

Outside, it is set in five acres of land with gardens and parkland, as well as a stable block, a tennis court, two paddocks and a coach house.

Agents say: “A Grade II listed Georgian stone rectory with equestrian facilities including stabling and outbuildings, set in approximately five acres with gardens, a tennis court, and paddocks, overlooking estate parkland.

"On the edge of a rural village and set in grounds which overlook the Norman church and protected estate parkland, the property is secluded but not isolated; while there are good links to transport and local amenities, this proximity does not affect the tranquil setting.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.95 million.

Take a look around this former rectory in a Northampton village with the pictures below.

(Listed by Michael Graham, marketed by Rightmove).

