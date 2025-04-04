Look inside huge former rectory in Northamptonshire village complete with original features and 11 acres of land

The Old Rectory in Church Brampton has six bedrooms, five bathrooms and is complete with many original features.

There is a reception hall with an 18th century staircase and huge formal gardens and greenhouses, set on 11 acres of land.

Agents say: “This is a graceful, unlisted former Rectory, set in approximately 11 acres. The gentle Northamptonshire landscape is screened from the village by mature boundaries.

"It is an attractive ironstone house, under a tiled roof dating to the 1800s and stands close by to the 13th-century church of St Botolph’s.

"The Old Rectory has been owned by the same family for over 40 years. Many of the original features remain, including tall bay windows, deep skirtings, high ceilings and working fires.”

All of this could be yours for an offer in excess of £2.3 million.

Take a look around this huge former rectory in a Northamptonshire village with the pictures below.

(Listed by King West, marketed by Rightmove).

