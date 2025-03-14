Look inside huge eight bedroom period property for sale in Northampton

Manor House in Horton is said to have “immense potential”, but is in need of “extensive modernisation and improvement”.

The home sits on 2.5 acres of land, with formal grounds and gardens, and countryside views. There is also a self-contained cottage/annexe wing, with three bedrooms.

Agents say: “The origins of Manor House date back to the early 18th century as recorded on an historic estate map for Horton House though the property benefitted from a substantial later addition in the 19th century.

"While it is recognised that the main proportion of the property is now in need for extensive modernisation and improvement the property offers a rare opportunity to purchase a fine period property which includes a fully self-contained wing.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.85 million.

Take a look at this period property in Northampton with the pictures below.

(Listed by Jackson-Stops, marketed by Rightmove).

1 . Horton dream home All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.85 million. Photo: Jackson-Stops Photo Sales

2 . Horton dream home All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.85 million. Photo: Jackson-Stops Photo Sales

3 . Horton dream home All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.85 million. Photo: Jackson-Stops Photo Sales

4 . Horton dream home All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.85 million. Photo: Jackson-Stops Photo Sales