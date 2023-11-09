Look inside huge 10 bedroom Northamptonshire house with indoor pool and jacuzzi

The home has stunning wraparound gardens

A Northamptonshire home with ten bedrooms, an indoor swimming pool and jacuzzi has been added to the market.

The stone built detached house in Flore has accommodation across three floors and has a bespoke kitchen and breakfast room.

The home has a pool room, indoor swimming pool and jacuzzi, and is set on more than half an acre of land, with annex potential, as well as a triple garage.

Agents say: “A modern stone built ten bedroom detached house with 0.66 acres of wraparound gardens, a triple garage and extensive gated parking within walking distance of amenities in Flore village. The house has 6,988 sq. ft. of versatile accommodation over three floors.”

All of this could be yours for an offer in excess of £1.5 million.

Take a look inside this Northamptonshire home with the pictures below.

(Listed by Michael Graham, marketed by Rightmove).

1 . Flore dream home All of this could be yours for an offer in excess of £1.5 million. Photo: Michael Graham Photo Sales

