Look inside 'grand residence' in Northamptonshire with 'mind blowing' entrance hall

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 14th Feb 2025, 10:59 BST
A “grand residence” in a sought after area of Northamptonshire with a “mind blowing” entrance hall has been added to the market.

The seven bedroom and five bathroom home in Kettering, is set behind an electronic gate and is located close to Wicksteed Park.

The home boasts more than 5,000 square feet of accommodation and three of the bedrooms have walk in wardrobes and en suites.

Agents say: “A Grand residence of unparalleled scale and versatility. Prepare to be captivated by this truly exceptional seven-bedroom residence, a home of epic proportions meticulously crafted by the current owners.

"Step inside and be mesmerized by the breath-taking entrance hall, a grand architectural statement that serves as the heart of this magnificent home.”

All of this could be yours for £1.25 million.

Take a look around this “grand residence” in Northamptonshire with the pictures below.

(Listed by Pattison Lane, marketed by Rightmove).

Kettering dream home

Photo: Pattison Lane

Kettering dream home

Photo: Pattison Lane

Kettering dream home

Photo: Pattison Lane

Kettering dream home

Photo: Pattison Lane

